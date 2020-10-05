Labourer arrested for raping teen in Ludhiana

A labourer was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl living in his neighbourhood.

The accused has been identified as Som Raj, 30. As per the victim’s mother, who is the complainant in the case, the incident took place on Thursday, however, the girl narrated the ordeal to her only on Saturday.

In her complaint to the police, the victim’s mother said she lives in a rented accommodation with her four children while her husband lives separately. On Thursday, when her daughter was going to the terrace to dry some clothes, the accused pulled her into his room and raped her. He also threatened her against revealing the incident to anyone.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Narang Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the accused.