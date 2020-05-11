Labourer booked for molesting minor daughters of neighbour in Ludhiana

A 22-year-old labourer has been booked for molesting two minor daughters, aged seven and five, of his neighbour in the labour quarters of Jeevan Nagar, police said on Monday.

The victims’ mother told police that she had gone to a nearby shop to buy grocery on Sunday evening while her daughters were studying in the house. When she came back, she saw the accused fleeing from her room and her daughters were crying, the complainant said, adding that on being coaxed, her elder daughter told her that the accused touched her and her sister inappropriately. She also told her mother that the accused had been doing the same for the past many days.

Focal Point station house officer inspector Mohammad Jamil said a case has been registered under Sections 354-A (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and efforts are on to nab the accused.