Ludhiana: Labourer booked for murdering wife, dumping her body in well

The Sadar police on Tuesday have booked a labourer for allegedly murdering his wife and dumping her body in a well at Dhandhran village in the district. The incident took place on May 7 and the accused was absconding, the police said. The couple hails from Jharkhand and had been living at Alamgir village, Ludhiana, for the past one month.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Rivani, 33, and victim as Shakeela Bibi, 30.

The police said the reason behind the murder will be ascertained after arrest of the accused. Prima facie, the police are suspecting it a case of extra-marital affair. Rivani was allegedly having an affair with another woman.

Sadar police station house officer (SHO) Inspector Sukhdev Singh said that a body, bearing no injury marks, of an unidentified woman was recovered from a well in Dhandhran village on May 7. The couple was captured in a CCTV camera on Dehlon road the same day. When police enquired in nearby villages, the villagers identified them as Shakeela Bibi and Mohammad Rivani.

“They had been married for more than two years. It was second marriage of the woman. They had migrated to Ludhiana six months ago and stayed at different locations, before renting an accommodation in Alamgir village,” said the SHO.

During investigation, the police learnt that Rivani had brought a married woman to his home. “The woman stayed with the couple for few a days, before her family members traced her and took her along. Relation between the couple was strained due to the extra marital affair of Mohammad Rivani,” he said.

He said the police had informed the victim’s kin, who were on their way to Ludhiana from Jharkhand.

The exact cause of death will be ascertained after autopsy report arrives. The police were suspecting that the accused either strangulated her to death or poisoned her.

“The police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Mohammad Rivani at Sadar police station. A hunt is on to nab the accused,” he SHO added.