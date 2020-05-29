Sections
Home / Cities / Labourer commits suicide by hanging himself from tree in Ludhiana

Labourer commits suicide by hanging himself from tree in Ludhiana

Had left the house after a spat with his wife on Wednesday night

Updated: May 29, 2020 02:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A labourer ended his life by hanging himself from a tree at a vacant plot in Haibowal on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Sub-inspector Mohan Lal, station house officer (SHO) at Haibowal police station, said the man was living at his in-laws’ house with his wife.

Police said he had a strained relationship with his wife and they indulged in a spat on Wednesday, after which he left the house.

The next morning, his in-laws found him hanging from a tree on a vacant plot near their house and informed the police.



Lal said police had initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code after his wife gave her statement. The body was sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem examination.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mystery shrouds death of 22-year-old help at Panchkula house
May 29, 2020 03:30 IST
Chandigarh likely to open up hotel, restaurant services from June 1
May 29, 2020 03:19 IST
Suspension of Aadhaar-related services leaves scheme beneficiaries in Ludhiana helpless
May 29, 2020 03:09 IST
Drug addict ‘sells’ newborn to childless couple, wife approaches Ludhiana police for boy’s custody
May 29, 2020 02:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.