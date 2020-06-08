Labourer found hanging in Ludhiana village, police suspect foul play

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, west) Sameer Verma said it is suspected that the man hanged himself after setting the shop on fire. The police are also investigating the angle that the shop owner may have murdered the man, made it look like a suicide and set the shop on fire to distract the police. (AFP)

The police on Monday found the body of a labourer hanging from a ceiling fan in a room at Sunet village where they had gone to investigate an LPG cylinder blast in a shop.

The deceased has been identified as Shyam Dubey, 34, of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Upon investigation, the police found that the victim had gotten into a spat with the owner of the shop on Sunday; the matter had reached the police on Saturday.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, west) Sameer Verma said it is suspected that the man hanged himself after setting the shop on fire. The police are also investigating the angle that the shop owner may have murdered the man, made it look like a suicide and set the shop on fire to distract the police.

Residents of the village told the police that they woke up at 4am on Monday after hearing three back-to-back explosions at the tea stall of one Rajni Verma of the same village. The impact of the explosions was such, the roof of the shop collapsed. The fire brigade doused the flames in 15 minutes.

Tea stall owner Rajni Verma named the deceased, Shyam Dubey, as a suspect, alleging that Dubey had used abusive language for her after which she had lodged a complaint. However, when the police reached the rented accommodation of Dubey, they found him hanging.

The woman further told the police that Dubey had threatened to implicate her for having abetted to his suicide. The police, however, did not find any suicide note on the body.

The ACP said things would be clearer after postmortem of the victim. The deceased was a labourer and living alone. The police have informed his family in Uttar Pradesh.