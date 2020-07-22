Labourer, juvenile aide held for theft

A 26-year-old labourer was arrested while his juvenile aide was apprehended for allegedly stealing Rs 40,000 and other valuables from a house in New Indira Colony of Manimajra. The accused has been identified as Happy alias Champ of New Indira Colony. The complainant, Kusum, 51, a PGIMER employee, told the police that on the intervening night of July 13 and 14, someone broke into her house and decamped with two phones, two gold rings, two silver necklaces and Rs 40,000 kept in the almirah of her house. A theft case was registered at the I-T Park police station. Accused Happy has three other cases, including one under the NDPS Act, against him. HTC