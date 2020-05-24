Sections
Home / Cities / Labourer killed, boy injured in Karnal cracker factory blast

Labourer killed, boy injured in Karnal cracker factory blast

The explosion took place around 6:15pm when the labourers were cleaning the factory’s godown. The impact of the blast was so severe that two rooms of the factory collapsed

Updated: May 24, 2020 22:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A labourer was killed while a boy sustained injuries in a blast at a cracker factory in Kunjpura village of Karnal district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Vinod Kumar, 44, a migrant labourer from Bihar, and the injured as Prateek Kumar, 14, of Kunjpura village.

The explosion took place around 6:15pm when the labourers were cleaning the factory’s godown. The impact of the blast was so severe that two rooms of the factory collapsed.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to contain the flames. Soon after, a police team from the Kunjpura police station also reached the spot to carry out a rescue operation.



The two were rushed to the civil hospital, where the doctors declared Vinod brought dead. Other workers, however, managed to escape unhurt.

Karnal superintendent of police Surender Bhoria said that the body had been sent to Kalpana Chawla Medical College and Hospital for postmortem examination and an investigation was underway to ascertain the cause of the blast.

He added that an FIR will be registered as per the statement of the injured.

