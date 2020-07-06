Sections
Home / Cities / Labourer rapes neighbour’s 14-year-old daughter in Ludhiana

Labourer rapes neighbour’s 14-year-old daughter in Ludhiana

The accused is on the run and the police have launched a manhunt to nab him.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 23:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A labourer raped his neighbour’s 14-year-old daughter in the Moti Nagar area of the city on Sunday night.

The accused, identified as Rishikesh, managed to escape after the crime. The police have launched a manhunt to trace him.

An FIR has been lodged following the statement of the survivor’s father. He told the police that he along with his wife and daughter were sleeping on the terrace. He woke up around midnight and found his daughter missing from her cot. While searching for his minor daughter, he found her crying in the rented accommodation of the accused, while the latter had fled.

The girl told her parents that she was woken up by the accused and taken to his room where the latter raped her and escaped.



ASI Bua Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under sections 376 and 506 of the IPC and Section 4 of the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the accused at the Moti Nagar police station. A hunt is on for his arrest.

The survivor is a student of Class 4, police said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Three end lives in separate incidents in Chandigarh’s Nayagaon
Jul 07, 2020 00:15 IST
Five persons die in four separate road mishaps in Khanna
Jul 07, 2020 00:13 IST
Lockdown blues: Psychological counselling being provided to all, Chandigarh admn tells HC
Jul 07, 2020 00:13 IST
Pandemic hit HIV treatment: UN report
Jul 07, 2020 00:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.