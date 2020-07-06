Labourer rapes neighbour’s 14-year-old daughter in Ludhiana

A labourer raped his neighbour’s 14-year-old daughter in the Moti Nagar area of the city on Sunday night.

The accused, identified as Rishikesh, managed to escape after the crime. The police have launched a manhunt to trace him.

An FIR has been lodged following the statement of the survivor’s father. He told the police that he along with his wife and daughter were sleeping on the terrace. He woke up around midnight and found his daughter missing from her cot. While searching for his minor daughter, he found her crying in the rented accommodation of the accused, while the latter had fled.

The girl told her parents that she was woken up by the accused and taken to his room where the latter raped her and escaped.

ASI Bua Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under sections 376 and 506 of the IPC and Section 4 of the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the accused at the Moti Nagar police station. A hunt is on for his arrest.

The survivor is a student of Class 4, police said.