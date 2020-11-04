Labourer’s arm crushed at waste disposal plant in Panchkula’s Sector 23, inquiry marked
MC commissioner said the inquiry had been marked “to fix responsibility”
The municipal commissioner on Tuesday marked an inquiry into an accident at the waste disposal plant in Sector 23 after a 19-year-old labourer’s right arm was crushed at the plant.
The victim, Deepak of Majri, was employed by a private company. Rohit, a co-worker, who was standing next to Deepak, said: “He was taking out garbage from the belt when his hand slipped into the roller and got crushed.”
RK Singh, MC commissioner, said: “After inspection of the dumping site, I was sitting inside the room checking records when the accident happened.”
Singh said that the injured was rushed to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment and an inquiry has been marked in the matter “to fix responsibility”.