Labourers are backbone of our economy: Balbir Sidhu

Punjab labour minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said that working toiling hard in various factories in the state are the backbone of the economy and the government would leave no stone unturned in ensuring their welfare.

Distributing ration packets, containing 5-kg atta, 2-kg sugar and 1-kg dal, among around 2,000 workers and labourers, Sidhu said the government’s policies always aimed at providing better working conditions for workers and this initiative (of providing ration) was a small step to help them in the hour of need.

Sidhu also exhorted the workers to strictly observe social distancing, wear masks, and use hand sanitisers and washing hands as often as possible, to stay safe from the coronavirus.