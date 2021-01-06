Lack of classrooms force Dadri govt school kids to study in open

This school has three rooms: one is being used for teachers and the remaining two house library and science lab. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Students of the government senior secondary school at Nandha village in Charkhi Dadri are forced to study in the open amid bone-chilling weather conditions in the absence of enough classrooms.

As many as 170 students are enrolled in this school in classes 6 to 12. This school has three rooms: one is being used for teachers and the remaining two house library and science lab.

The school falls under Badhra constituency represented by Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala’s mother Naina Singh Chautala.

Neha Kumar, a student of Class 9, said they are forced to study under the open sky irrespective of any season.

“We are studying in the open for the past four years. In such cold conditions, it is very difficult for us to study, but we do not have any other option. During rain, we were asked to go home as the school does not have a building for students,” she added.

A Class 12 student, Nitesh Kumar, said, “We managed to save ourselves from Covid-19, but this chilly weather will someday prove dangerous. Our parents have requested senior officials to construct more rooms, but to no avail. The government’s claim of providing good infrastructure has fallen flat. I have been studying in the open since 2017,” he added.

School principal Surajmal said their building was abolished in 2017 after it was declared ‘unsafe’.

“Since then, not a single room has been built here and our students have no option other than studying under the open sky. We met local MLA Naina Chautala and Bhiwani-Mahendergarh MP Dharmbir Singh, urging them to construct more rooms, but they failed to fulfill their commitment. The construction of the building process has yet to start,” he added.

As per the principal, 102 students of classes 9-12 are attending classes these days.

Block development officer Jaldhir Singh said the government has floated a tender of Rs 4.17 crore to construct the school building and the process of construction will soon get started.