Lalru ATM robbery: Three held, five still at large

Police said that the vehicle used in the crime and the uprooted ATM have also been recovered from the three accused arrested from Uttar Pradesh.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 01:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

On the intervening night of June 9 and 10, masked men had targeted decamped with the cash dispenser machine containing ₹16 lakh. (HT FILE)

Three weeks after an ATM from the Dappar branch of Punjab National Bank in Lalru was stolen, the police claim to have solved the case with the arrest of three men.

On the intervening night of June 9 and 10, masked men had targeted decamped with the cash dispenser machine containing ₹16 lakh.

Police said that the vehicle used in the crime and the uprooted ATM have also been recovered from the three accused arrested from Uttar Pradesh. As per the police, five suspects involved in the robbery are still absconding and raids are being conducted to nab them.

The suspects have been identified as Farman of Saharanpur, UP, and Gulsher, alias Kala, and Mustafa of Yamunanagar, Haryana.



The trio was produced in a local court on Thursday and were remanded to police custody for four days.

Mohali superintendent of police (SP, rural) Ravjot Kaur Grewal said the suspects carried out around six ATM robberies in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh during the lockdown, and many of their accomplices were already arrested by the UP and Haryana police.

The suspects also named their accomplices—Inam, alias Pradhan, Sadiq, Rukam Din, Samsuddin and Jabir, all residents of Saharanpur—who are still absconding.

