Sections
Home / Cities / Land acquired, Ludhiana airport inches closer to reality

Land acquired, Ludhiana airport inches closer to reality

A compensation of ₹20.6 lakh per acre paid to the farmers for 161.3-acre land in Aitiana village of Raikot tehsil

Updated: May 23, 2020 20:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The international civil aviation terminal will come up at the Indian Air Force station in Halwara, around 35km from Ludhiana city. (HT photo for representation)

The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has taken the possession of 161.3-acre land in Aitiana village of Raikot tehsil for the construction of an international civil aviation terminal at the Indian Air Force station in Halwara, around 35km from the city.

Confirming the same, deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal said in lieu of the acquired land, the farmers have been paid a compensation of ₹20.6 lakh per acre. Besides, each eligible family will also be paid ₹5.5 lakh as rehabilitation and resettlement amount, he said. GLADA additional chief administrator Bhupinder Singh was also present on the occasion.

Agrawal said the Punjab government was making efforts to ensure that the airport becomes operational in the next two-and-a-half years. The first phase of the project will include development of a new international civil aviation terminal over 135.54 acres for full-fledged operations up to Code-4C type aircrafts.

Agrawal said the project shall be implemented through a joint venture company (JVC) formed with the majority stake of 51% of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and 49% stake of the Punjab government through GLADA.



A long-pending demand of Ludhiana residents, the international airport is aimed at boosting economic development, generating employment opportunities and bringing in tourism in the area.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hit by Cyclone Amphan, Kolkata’s flat owners to consult engineers for safety of buildings
May 23, 2020 20:27 IST
Prime accused in Ambala youth’s murder held
May 23, 2020 20:27 IST
In Kashmir, an Eid without fervour under the shadow of Covid-19
May 23, 2020 20:26 IST
For trade students, online classes can’t replicate hands on
May 23, 2020 20:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.