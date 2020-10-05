Land acquisition, auto stand on agenda of Pune airport committee meet

Pune: Pune’s Lohegaon Airport Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet today (Tuesday), wherein several issues are likely to be addressed, including land acquisition for extension of the airport; permission for road connectivity to Vimannagar; an increase in the number of slots for civil aircraft operations; additional land for cargo parking; and a signal-free corridor from the airport to Shivajinagar.

The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Pune MP Girish Bapat of the BJP, and Sunil Tingre, NCP MLA from the area.

An earlier meeting was held on January 2, where multilevel car parking and a price revision for land requirements were discussed.

The meeting will be attended by representatives from Pune Maha-Metro, apart from civic engineers, and representatives from the tourism and travel industries.

Kuldeep Singh, airport director, said, “The obstacles to airport work will be discussed at the meeting to ensure smooth functioning of the airport. Members selected by the MP will also be there, including representatives of local industries.”

MLA Sunil Tingre said, “We will raise the issue of the autorickshaw stand at the airport which is crucial for connectivity and employment generation and should be re-established again. Tenders regarding the airport extension will also come up.”

The meeting comes in light of airport operations to be shut during the night from October 26, as Indian Air Force re-carpets the runway.

Pune-Bengaluru and Pune-Kolkata are among the flights that are expected to be rescheduled.

The pointers from the agenda include land acquisition for residential campus, parallel road development, construction of road from airport to Puru Society and from car park number 2 to Vimannagar, road development at Kalwad intersection at Lohegaon road new bottleneck, underpass or bridge at 509 chowk and Vishrantwadi chowk and at back side of existing parking of VIP road, adequate water supply at Pune airport and working permission for alternate road connectivity to Vimannagar.