Home / Cities / Land acquisition proposals for Purandar airport and Pune-Nashik rly line projects to be ready in a week: Rao

PUNE: The fund required by the district administration for land acquisition for proposed Purandar international airport and railway line between Pune and Nashik is Rs6,000 crore...

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 22:55 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

PUNE: The fund required by the district administration for land acquisition for proposed Purandar international airport and railway line between Pune and Nashik is Rs6,000 crore and Rs1,300 crore respectively, according to the district officials.

Following Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar’s instruction, divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao and Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh conducted a review meeting on Tuesday.

Rao said, “We are proposing four options for land acquisition. Administration would prepare a detailed land acquisition plan for both international airport and railway line and submitted to the guardian minister by weekend. If necessary, the proposal would be submitted before a high-power state-level committee for approval.”

“The Pune-Nashik railway work could start soon as four proposals for land acquisition in Haveli taluka of Pune district have been received. The Pune-Nashik railway line is passing through four talukas of Pune district. The total land required for the plan is 1,470 hectares with 575 hectares falling under Pune district. Administration would start a land survey soon and identify details of the land required for the railway,” he said.



The senior official said that surveys related to airport plan are already completed and approved.

Airport plan

For the proposed Purandar international airport in Pune district, land falling under seven villages — Pargaon, Ekhatpur, Munjwadi, Kumbharvalan, Udachiwadi, Vanpuri and Khanavadi —has been earmarked.

