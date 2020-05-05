Sections
Home / Cities / Landlord booked for raping minor sisters for months in Ludhiana

Landlord booked for raping minor sisters for months in Ludhiana

Accused lived with his family in a house adjoining the victims’ accommodation and would call the siblings to his place when their parents were out for work

Updated: May 05, 2020 20:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The elder victim revealed that their neighbour had raped her repeatedly, and whenever she tried to raise the alarm, he threatened to kill her. (AFP)

A 45-year-old man has been booked for repeatedly raping the two minor daughters of his tenant for several months in Gurmel Park area of Tibba.

Mother of the victims, aged 12 and nine, said the accused, Balkar Singh, also threatened her daughters to keep mum. In her complaint, the victims’ mother, who works at a hosiery factory, said she and her husband, a labourer, had three children, including two daughters. They live in a rented accommodation, while the accused lives with his family in an adjoining house.

ACCUSED WOULD CALL GIRLS AT HIS HOUSE IN ABSENCE OF THEIR PARENTS

The complainant said from past one month, she had been home due to the coronavirus lockdown. On Monday, her younger daughter told her that Balkar used to call her sister and her to his house and rape the duo when their parents were out for work earlier. On being coaxed, the 12-year-old girl also revealed that their neighbour had raped her repeatedly, and whenever she tried to raise the alarm, he threatened to kill her, the complainant told police.

Investigating official sub-inspector Amandeep Kaur said the accused was a labourer and his wife worked with the victims’ mother.



Tibba police have registered a case under Sections 376-AB (rape on women under twelve years of age), 376 (2) (n) (committing rape repeatedly on the same person), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Efforts are on to arrest the accused.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
May 05, 2020 20:07 IST
Flights for stranded Indians to cost Rs 1 lakh from US, Rs 16k from UAE
May 05, 2020 20:11 IST
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
May 05, 2020 14:05 IST
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in New Delhi now stands at 88
May 05, 2020 20:19 IST

latest news

20 foreign nationals, who attended Tablighi Jamat in Delhi and were booked, granted pre-arrest bail
May 05, 2020 20:27 IST
Uran wetlands proposed as conservation reserves by forest department
May 05, 2020 20:23 IST
Landlord booked for raping minor sisters for months in Ludhiana
May 05, 2020 20:23 IST
Private schools in Mizoram to charge only 50 per cent fees during lockdown
May 05, 2020 20:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.