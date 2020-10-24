Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Landslide cuts off Imphal-Dimapur Highway in Manipur

Landslide cuts off Imphal-Dimapur Highway in Manipur

There were no immediate reports of any casualties even as the main supply route for the state was cut off

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 12:05 IST

By Sobhapati Samom, Hindustan Times Imphal

Senapati district administration officials said they were monitoring the situation while necessary steps were being taken to address the situation. (Sourced)

Incessant rain has triggered a landslide in Manipur’s Senapati district and completely cut off the Imphal-Dimapur sector of the National Highway 2. There were no immediate reports of any casualties even as the main supply route for the state was cut off. Many Imphal-bound trucks, mostly carrying essential items, were stranded along the highway.

Senapati district administration officials said they were monitoring the situation while necessary steps were being taken to address the situation.

Major rivers in the state, including the Imphal River, which passes through the state capital, have separately been flowing close to the warning level due to incessant rain over the last three days. The water levels of three other major rivers –Iril, Nambul, and Nambol--have also risen.

Also Read: Heavy rain warning for West Bengal, N-E; air pollution spikes over NW India

As a precautionary measure to reduce the downstream water levels in the major rivers, all gates of the Imphal barrage have been opened fully. Three out of five Ithai barrage gates are also being opened, officials said.

Officials have written to district authorities asking them to take precautionary measures. A toll-free telephone number, 1070, has also been set up at the State Emergency Operation Centre.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Symbols of Gujarat’s prosperity’: PM Modi inaugurates 3 projects
Oct 24, 2020 12:11 IST
‘Not promising 1 crore jobs,’ Tejashwi Yadav releases RJD’s manifesto
Oct 24, 2020 10:42 IST
Phase-3 of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to begin in the next few days
Oct 24, 2020 11:20 IST
Missing businessman withdraws Rs 5000 from ATM, wipes phone details: Police
Oct 24, 2020 12:23 IST

latest news

R Elan presents ‘Talisman’ collection by Pankaj, Nidhi Ahuja at LFW 2020
Oct 24, 2020 12:18 IST
Fight against coronavirus theme of Md Ali Park Durga Puja
Oct 24, 2020 12:12 IST
‘Symbols of Gujarat’s prosperity’: PM Modi inaugurates 3 projects
Oct 24, 2020 12:11 IST
Landslide cuts off Imphal-Dimapur Highway in Manipur
Oct 24, 2020 12:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.