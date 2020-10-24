Landslide cuts off Imphal-Dimapur Highway in Manipur

Senapati district administration officials said they were monitoring the situation while necessary steps were being taken to address the situation. (Sourced)

Incessant rain has triggered a landslide in Manipur’s Senapati district and completely cut off the Imphal-Dimapur sector of the National Highway 2. There were no immediate reports of any casualties even as the main supply route for the state was cut off. Many Imphal-bound trucks, mostly carrying essential items, were stranded along the highway.

Major rivers in the state, including the Imphal River, which passes through the state capital, have separately been flowing close to the warning level due to incessant rain over the last three days. The water levels of three other major rivers –Iril, Nambul, and Nambol--have also risen.

As a precautionary measure to reduce the downstream water levels in the major rivers, all gates of the Imphal barrage have been opened fully. Three out of five Ithai barrage gates are also being opened, officials said.

Officials have written to district authorities asking them to take precautionary measures. A toll-free telephone number, 1070, has also been set up at the State Emergency Operation Centre.