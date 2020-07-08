Sections
Home / Cities / Landslide warning in Shimla, Solan following heavy rains

Landslide warning in Shimla, Solan following heavy rains

Solan received the highest 82 mm rain in the state from Tuesday 5:30 pm to Wednesday 8:30 am, followed by 54.3 mm in Jubbar Hatti, 48 mm in Dalhousie and 40.7 mm in Nahan.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 15:16 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Press Trust of India

The MeT centre has predicted rains in the Himachal Pradesh till July 13. (HT photo/ Deepak Sansta)

The weather department on Wednesday issued a landslide warning for Shimla, Solan and adjoining areas following rains in most parts of Himachal Pradesh.  Most parts of the state will continue to receive rain in the day, the weatherman said.

Shimla MeT Centre director Manmohan Singh said there is possibility of landslides in Shimla, Solan and adjoining areas.

Solan received the highest 82 mm rain in the state from Tuesday 5:30 pm to Wednesday 8:30 am, followed by 54.3 mm in Jubbar Hatti, 48 mm in Dalhousie and 40.7 mm in Nahan.

Similarly Shimla witnessed 22 mm rain during the period, followed by Mashobra 16.8 mm, Chamba 16 mm, Mandi 15.1 mm, Kufri 14 mm, Una 10.4, Keylong 10 mm, Bilaspur 8.5 mm, Manali 5 mm, Dharamshala 2.2 mm, Palampur 2 mm and Kangra 1 mm.



The MeT centre has predicted rains in the state till July 13.

The lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Lahaul-Spiti’s administrative centre Keylong at 11.5 degrees Celsius, he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

After Covid-19 scare in accounts section, salary delayed for staff at Visva Bharati
Jul 08, 2020 16:29 IST
Punjab cabinet approves CM’s decision to increase number of attempts for ex-servicemen PCS aspirants
Jul 08, 2020 16:27 IST
MP CM plays down delay in allocation of portfolios to new ministers
Jul 08, 2020 16:24 IST
Justice League actor Ray Fisher says he could get ‘sued into oblivion’
Jul 08, 2020 16:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.