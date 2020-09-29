Laptop stolen from MLA Raghav Chadha’s car

New Delhi: Two unidentified men allegedly broke a window glass of Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) spokesperson and Rajendra Nagar MLA Raghav Chadha’s car and stole his laptop in west Delhi’s Naraina Vihar on Monday night. The police said that they have registered a case of theft.

According to the police, the incident took place between 9.30 pm and 10 pm, when Shivam Aggarwal, a staff at Chadha’s office in Delhi Jal Board – of which Chadha is the vice-chairperson – had parked it outside his house in Naraina Vihar. After some time, a security guard from the area noticed that one of the glasses of the car was broken and he alerted the neighbours.

“The neighbours called Aggarwal. He came out to check on the Swift Dzire car and found that a laptop that was kept in the car was missing. The theft was then reported to the police,” said a police officer who wished not to be identified.

The officer said during initial investigations CCTV footage of nearby areas were checked and two suspects have been spotted. “It looks like they are thieves who operate in the locality. Efforts to track them are in progress,” the officer added.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Deepak Purohit said a case of theft has been registered to probe the matter. “Multiple teams have been formed to track the suspects at the earliest,” he said.

In a letter to Delhi police commissioner SN Srivastava on Tuesday, Chadha said, “Some unknown assailants broke the windowpane of the car into pieces and whisked away with my laptop containing sensitive data along with other crucial documents kept in the car. Pursuantly, he was immediately found forced to call the PCR where after he got his statement recorded.”

The vehicle is registered in Chadha’s name, the MLA said in his letter to the commissioner which HT has seen.

In his letter to the commissioner, Chadha also mentioned “earlier instances” of the attack on him by “assailants adopting almost similar modus-operandi” but did not elaborate further about specific instances. “There is an unholy nexus of anti-social elements to disrupt law and order and also create an alarm to me through such belligerent and wicked planning in order to satiate their evil motives,” said the letter.

In a separate statement to the media, Chadha said: “The brazen attack on a sitting MLA’s car, that too in an area like Naraina Vihar, bears testimony to the crumbling law and order situation in Delhi... It reflects blatant impudence of offenders. It begs a serious question that if vehicles of legislators and official functionaries are attacked in this fashion, and they are put to constant threat and a state of fear, then what would be the plight of a common man?”