Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Last rites for Covid-19 victims for free: Panvel civic body passes proposal

Last rites for Covid-19 victims for free: Panvel civic body passes proposal

 Families of persons who die of Covid-19 in Panvel will be able to conduct last rites of their loved ones for free, according to a proposal passed by the standing committee of...

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 00:54 IST

By G. Mohiuddin Jeddy,

 

Families of persons who die of Covid-19 in Panvel will be able to conduct last rites of their loved ones for free, according to a proposal passed by the standing committee of Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Wednesday.

The committee has also passed a proposal for the construction of new headquarters for the corporation building.

The standing committee was conducted through video conferencing under the chairmanship of Pravin Patil. The committee approved free final rites for those who die of Covid.



Patil said, “PCMC will, henceforth, bear the cost of the final rites of those who die of Covid-19. At present, residents have to pay Rs 2,500 for gas crematorium and Rs 5,000 for using wooden logs. This cost will, henceforth, be borne by the PCMC.”

The committee also approved more than Rs 4 lakh for the purchase of triple layer masks for various hospitals, urban health posts, teachers deployed for survey work, etc. Fifty thousand masks will be purchased at a cost of Rs 4.20 lakh.

 New civic building

The committee has also approved the long-awaited proposal for the construction of a new civic building. The architect and consultant for the project have also been appointed.

The standing committee has approved the plans for the new building at a cost of Rs 3.47cr.

The new PCMC headquarters, named Swaraj, has been planned at plot No. 4 in Sector 16 of New Panvel. The plot was earlier acquired from CIDCO at a cost of Rs 28cr, which the civic body has paid.

PCMC presently operates from the old building where the municipal council functioned from and another building next to it. It is located next to Dewale pond.

Patil added, “With the appointment of the architect and consultant for the headquarters project, the path has been cleared for serious work to begin on the building. The standing committee also approved Rs 4.51cr for the preparation of city development plan (CDP) by CRISIL that will ensure the all-round development of the city.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, China ministers meet for key talks in Moscow amid tension on border
Sep 11, 2020 00:43 IST
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
Sep 10, 2020 21:16 IST
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
Sep 10, 2020 22:07 IST
India’s Reliance denies plans for Amazon mega-deal
Sep 11, 2020 01:20 IST

latest news

Kangana Ranaut episode is a closed chapter, no role in Mumbai civic corporation’s action, says Shiv Sena on demolition of part of actor’s office
Sep 11, 2020 01:18 IST
Nallasopara man cuts wrist on windowpane during fight with neighbour, bleeds to death
Sep 11, 2020 01:14 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Sep 11, 2020 01:14 IST
Ludhiana: Shopkeepers get approval to install rain water harvesting wells
Sep 11, 2020 01:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.