Last rites for Covid-19 victims for free: Panvel civic body passes proposal

Families of persons who die of Covid-19 in Panvel will be able to conduct last rites of their loved ones for free, according to a proposal passed by the standing committee of Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Wednesday.

The committee has also passed a proposal for the construction of new headquarters for the corporation building.

The standing committee was conducted through video conferencing under the chairmanship of Pravin Patil. The committee approved free final rites for those who die of Covid.

Patil said, “PCMC will, henceforth, bear the cost of the final rites of those who die of Covid-19. At present, residents have to pay Rs 2,500 for gas crematorium and Rs 5,000 for using wooden logs. This cost will, henceforth, be borne by the PCMC.”

The committee also approved more than Rs 4 lakh for the purchase of triple layer masks for various hospitals, urban health posts, teachers deployed for survey work, etc. Fifty thousand masks will be purchased at a cost of Rs 4.20 lakh.

New civic building

The committee has also approved the long-awaited proposal for the construction of a new civic building. The architect and consultant for the project have also been appointed.

The standing committee has approved the plans for the new building at a cost of Rs 3.47cr.

The new PCMC headquarters, named Swaraj, has been planned at plot No. 4 in Sector 16 of New Panvel. The plot was earlier acquired from CIDCO at a cost of Rs 28cr, which the civic body has paid.

PCMC presently operates from the old building where the municipal council functioned from and another building next to it. It is located next to Dewale pond.

Patil added, “With the appointment of the architect and consultant for the headquarters project, the path has been cleared for serious work to begin on the building. The standing committee also approved Rs 4.51cr for the preparation of city development plan (CDP) by CRISIL that will ensure the all-round development of the city.”