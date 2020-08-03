Laud state’s farmers for increased diversification: Capt

Sections
This diversification will help save nearly 2.7 billion cubic metre of ground water and about Rs 200 crore in power consumption

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 20:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh (HT file)

Chandigarh Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday lauded the state’s farmers for successful diversification of nearly 2.3 lakh hectare (5.5 lakh acre) area that otherwise went to traditional paddy cultivation in this kharif season. The success of the farmers in their diversification efforts, even amid the covid-19 pandemic, has also been recognised by the Union ministry of agriculture, the CM said, while reviewing the sowing activities in the state on Monday.

This diversification will help save nearly 2.7 billion cubic metre of ground water and about Rs 200 crore in power consumption, thus supporting the Punjab government’s efforts to preserve scarce water resources, added Amarinder

Despite migratory labour shortage in the ongoing kharif season, the state has not only completed its sowing but has also continued to fulfil its objective of diversification even in these difficult times, he added.

Additional chief secretary (development) Anirudh Tiwari informed the CM that basmati sowing had been completed across 6.5 lakh hectares (16 lakh acre).



“It is expected that acreage under basmati will touch about 17.5 lakh acre in Punjab this year. The state government’s concerted push to use Direct Seeding of Rice (DSR) technology is expected to save both ground water and power consumption,” Tiwari said, adding that the acreage under maize and cotton had also increased.

