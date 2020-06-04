Sections
Home / Cities / Law, a dynamic profession: Advocate Amar Puri tells students during webinar

Law, a dynamic profession: Advocate Amar Puri tells students during webinar

The webinar titled ‘Law: Studentship, internship, profession and hardships’ was organised by University Institute of Laws, Panjab University regional centre.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 19:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Students were advised to read at least one judgement a day to get a better understanding of the profession. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

All those in the legal profession remain students forever, said Amar Vivek, an attorney at the Punjab and Haryana high court and the former additional advocate general of Haryana, during a webinar organised by the University Institute of Laws, Panjab University regional centre, on Thursday.

The webinar titled ‘Law: Studentship, internship, profession and hardships’ was convened by Professor Arti Puri, coordinator of laws and Prof Pooja Sikka, under the guidance of centre director Professor Ravi Inder Singh.

Stating that the law was an extremely dynamic profession, advocate Amar Vivek advised students to read at least one judgement a day to get a better insight into the profession. He also exhorted students to maintain a diary of the legal parlance, use their time judiciously, develop a pragmatic attitude and work towards the betterment of the society.

He added that the profession offered everyone an opportunity to become “wholesome individuals: fertile, ready to receive and ready to act.”



The advocate was flooded with questions from students by the end of his talk.

Professor Arti Puri said, “This is the fourth of a series of talks which began exactly a month ago. These are being conducted to help students keep up with their course amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.” There were over hundred participants in the webinar, Prof Puri added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Labourer’s mutilated body found in Chandimandir
Jun 04, 2020 20:06 IST
First two lockdowns cost Assam’s economy Rs 33,000 cr, says govt panel
Jun 04, 2020 20:02 IST
PSPCL staff protest as Ludhiana councillor’s husband accuses them of theft
Jun 04, 2020 20:01 IST
Hyderabad man promises Rs 2 lakh for informer about Kerala elephant killers
Jun 04, 2020 20:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.