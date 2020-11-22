Sections
Lawyer bit by stray dog in Mullanpur society

Lawyer bit by stray dog in Mullanpur society

She said that there were about 70 stray dogs including puppies in the society and some of them had started attacking residents

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 00:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

The housing society spread over 100 acres is one of the posh localities in Mullanpur but is now struggling with street dog menace. (HT FILE PHOTO)

A lawyer staying in Punjab IAS-PCS Officers’ Cooperative Housing Building Society, the Foothills, in Mullanpur was bitten by a stray dog while she was going out for her evening walk.

Victim Harneet Pal said the dog attacked her from behind but she did not sustain any major injury. She said that there were about 70 stray dogs including puppies in the society and some of them had started attacking residents.The housing society spread over 100 acres is one of the posh localities in Mullanpur, but is now struggling with street dog menace.

Society president Subodh Chandra Aggarwal said, “We are in talks with an NGO for the sterilisation of the stray dogs in the area.”

Secretary BK Mehta added, “The stray dogs stay on plots where the construction workers are staying as they get regular food there.”

