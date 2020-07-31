Lawyers’ panel: L-G misusing power, says Sisodia

New Delhi: Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday described the L-G’s decision to refer the issue of appointment of a panel of prosecutors to argue north-east Delhi riots cases to the President as “misuse of power”.

“The L-G has certain powers but the Supreme Court had said it should be used in rarest of the rare cases. Choice of advocates to argue the north-east Delhi violence cases shows misuse of power,” Sisodia told reporters.

The L-G’s office did not comment on the reaction by the deputy chief minister.

L-G Anil Baijal had referred the matter to the President on Thursday. Earlier this week, the Delhi Cabinet had rejected the panel of lawyers proposed by the Delhi Police, saying it would not help a “free and fair” trial of the cases related to the riots in north-east Delhi.

On Thursday, Baijal also issued an interim order, saying till the matter is resolved, the panel of lawyers appointed by the Delhi Police and approved by his office will continue to argue cases.