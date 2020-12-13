Leaders must be firm on ideology: NCP chief Sharad Pawar during 80th birthday celebrations in Mumbai

NCP chief Sharad Pawar outside YB Chavan Centre, where a celebration was organised for him on Saturday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar turned 80 on Saturday. The party celebrated the birthday of the veteran leader by holding several virtual rallies and a slew of events, including blood donation camps and job fairs.

A celebration was organised at YB Chavan Centre in Nariman Point with a limited number of guests. The event was attended by Pawar, along with his family and friends.

Speaking on the occasion, the veteran leader said political workers should never compromise on ideology. He also spoke about creating a next generation of political workers who will help in strengthening the country’s future.

“It is important for political workers to be firm on their ideology. The progressive ideology of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar needs to be passed on to the next generation of political workers for them to follow the paths of these leaders,” he said while expressing his gratitude for the support he has got during his public life.

The former chief minister (CM) also remembered his mother Shardabai Pawar on the occasion. “She taught us not to neglect the responsibilities of family while doing social and political work,” said Pawar. “When you start working for the last person in the society, you get to learn a lot. It also gives clarity about the path you want to follow,” he advised the gathering.

Many senior NCP leaders such as Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde and Eknath Khadse attended the gathering live virtually. Bollywood actor and Shiv Sena leader Urmila Matondkar also reached YB Chavan Centre to wish the NCP chief.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Uddhav Thackeray also extended their wishes to the veteran leader.

State NCP chief and water resources minister Jayant Patil said around 2 lakh people attended 400 to 500 virtual rallies across 36 districts. “Some people had said that Pawar’s political era is over. Let me ask them to leave their car and bodyguards provided by the government and visit any district. They will come to know the truth,” Patil dared former CM Devendra Fadnavis, without taking his name.

To commemorate Pawar’s birthday, the state launched a digital platform — www.mahasharad.in — where people with disabilities can register for hearing aids, battery-operated wheelchairs, prosthesis, Braille kits etc.

Earlier this week, a rural development scheme named Sharad Pawar Gram Samruddhi Yojana was launched to commemorate the most senior political leader of the state. The scheme will be implemented under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNRES).

Pawar is seen as the force holding together the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, comprising his own party, the Shiv Sena and Congress. Forming the three-party coalition government in the state to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) away from power was his brainchild. Both, the NCP and the Congress, were facing mass exodus last year and the coalition was seen as a survival strategy.

Pawar has been a big factor in Maharashtra’s politics and a key leader in national politics for five decades now. He has been a three-term CM of Maharashtra and has also handled the defence and agriculture ministries at the Centre. Currently, he is a Rajya Sabha parliamentarian.