Leaders survey flood-hit Maharashtra, no word on relief

Even as almost all key political leaders, including the chief minister, toured the flood-affected central and western Maharashtra on Monday, the farmers did not get any firm assurance of compensation for the massive crop losses they suffered due to the retreating monsoon last week.

Farmers from more than 10 districts of central and western Maharashtra have sustained heavy losses to harvest-ready crops on more than 10 lakh hectares. Crops of soyabean, sugarcane, cotton and pulses like moong, urad have suffered major losses. Solapur, Sangli and Satara in western Maharashtra, and Osmanabad, Latur and Beed in central Maharashtra saw maximum rainfall last week. More than 60 people died due to downpour in these districts last week.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, along with few ministers, visited a few villages in Solapur and held a meeting with the officials from the district administration. He said financial assistance would be announced once the district administration completes the spot assessment of losses. He said the government would seek Centre’s help for the relief package.

The CM said his tour was more to give assurance to the farmers that his government was with them. “The crisis is not over yet, as there is forecast of incessant rainfall from the retreating monsoon over the next few days. Our priority should be to avoid human losses during these challenging times. We will do everything for the farmers and their welfare,” Thackeray said in a press conference held at Solapur.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured them financial assistance. “There is nothing wrong in seeking Central government’s assistance in such a natural calamity. It is the government elected by the people and it is the duty of the Centre to assist us. PM Modiji is positive about it,” he added. Thackeray will visit flood affected villages in Osmanabad district on Wednesday.

Like Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, leaders of opposition Devendra Fadnavis, Pravin Darekar, ministers from state government, MPs from ruling and opposition parties visited rain-affected areas. Pawar said that the state government has no option but to borrow to help the farmers. Fadnavis said the state government has the borrowing limit of ₹1.20 lakh crore, out of which only ₹50,000 crore has been borrowed and it is still entitled to raise loans. “As a ruling partner in BJP-led state government, Thackeray had demanded for relief of ₹25,000 a hectare for crop losses due to unseasonal rain. Why is he not giving the same amount to the farmers now,” he asked.

War of words

During their tours, CM Thackeray and Oppn leader Fadnavis exchanged political remarks against each other. Fadnavis, while beginning his three-day tour, said the state government should show courage by giving relief to farmers instead of pointing fingers at the Centre. He said that while in power, he had announced financial aid of ₹10,000 crore to farmers hit by unseasonal rain last year. He taunted the CM, congratulating him for venturing out of the house for the first time in six months. He added the CM was visiting the areas just because he announced his three-day tour.

Hitting back, Thackeray said if Fadnavis feels that he toured flood-affected people because of him, he should visit Delhi, so that PM Narendra Modi will come out of his office. Thackeray also advised the Oppn leader to help the government get financial aid from the Centre. He said if the Centre had paid the state’s dues on time, they would not have had to seek Central aid. Fadnavis termed Thackeray’s remarks immature.