Leakage in pipeline affects water supply in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs

The supply of water was affected in certain areas of Ghatkopar, Bhandup, Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg on Sunday after leakage in a pipeline was reported on Saturday night at Bhandup.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the leakage will be fixed by Sunday night and supply will be restored by Monday morning.

“We had arranged water tankers to the affected areas. The leakage was detected in a 900-mm water pipeline, which is expected to be repaired by tonight,” a BMC official said on Sunday.