Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Leakage in pipeline affects water supply in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs

Leakage in pipeline affects water supply in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs

The supply of water was affected in certain areas of Ghatkopar, Bhandup, Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg on Sunday after leakage in a pipeline was reported on Saturday night at Bhandup.The...

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 23:14 IST

By Mehul R Thakkar,

The supply of water was affected in certain areas of Ghatkopar, Bhandup, Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg on Sunday after leakage in a pipeline was reported on Saturday night at Bhandup.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the leakage will be fixed by Sunday night and supply will be restored by Monday morning.

“We had arranged water tankers to the affected areas. The leakage was detected in a 900-mm water pipeline, which is expected to be repaired by tonight,” a BMC official said on Sunday.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LAC standoff: Corps commander-level talks expected on Monday
Sep 20, 2020 22:09 IST
Amid China’s actions across Indo-Pacific, 2nd Quad meeting slated to be held in Tokyo in Oct
Sep 20, 2020 20:31 IST
DC vs KXIP Live: Scores level, match goes into super over
Sep 20, 2020 23:28 IST
PM to lay foundation stone of 9 highway projects in Bihar on Monday
Sep 20, 2020 23:08 IST

latest news

In process of amending wildlife act: Centre
Sep 20, 2020 23:28 IST
GRP returns stolen goods worth ₹2.13 crore to local train commuters in Mumbai
Sep 20, 2020 23:28 IST
Most states choose ₹97k crore borrowing to plug GST deficit
Sep 20, 2020 23:27 IST
NIA questions six arrested al Qaeda men in Kolkata
Sep 20, 2020 23:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.