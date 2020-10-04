Lecturer appointment case: Former V-C among nine employees of Sirsa varsity booked for violating norms

Police have booked nine employees of Sirsa-based Chaudhary Devi Lal University for allegedly appointing a lecturer by violating norms at the varsity in 2007.

Police said former vice-chancellor KC Bhardwaj, then registrar Vazir Singh Nehra, former deputy registrar NC Jain and six others have been booked under Sections 120-B, 420 and other relevant sections of the IPC and Sections 13(1), 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act for violating norms while appointing Himani Sharma as a lecturer at the varsity.

The complaint Sambhav Garg said the varsity had advertised three posts of lecturers on a regular basis for business administration in 2006. “The candidates were selected for three posts in 2007 and Himani Sharma was not among them. She was in the waiting list with two others. Later, she was appointed as a lecturer in an illegal manner. She worked in the varsity from 2007 to 2013. Then, she got selected as an assistant professor at Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology in Hisar and is presently working there,” Garg said.

Sirsa civil lines SHO Jitender Singh said, “The nine accused will get the documents by Monday after which we will begin a probe in the matter.”