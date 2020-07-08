Legal tangle: BFUHS postpones 2nd PG admissions counselling

Sections
Updated: Jul 08, 2020 20:48 IST

By HT Correspondent,

In the view of an interim order passed by the Punjab and Haryana high court on the writ petitions of aspirants, the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, on Wednesday postponed the second round of online admissions counselling for PG courses at seven medical and 12 dental colleges in Punjab.

In a notification, the BFUHS stated that the second counselling under NEET PG 2020 is postponed till July 13 in view of the interim orders passed by the HC. The revised schedule will be uploaded on the university website on July 9.

Two aspirants had filed a writ petition in the HC claiming that they should be given the same benefits for admission to private colleges as are given to PCMS doctors for admission to government colleges.

The state has argued that one major problem which will be faced is that PCMS doctors who are granted incentive for admission in government colleges are given full salary because during their course they are undertaking duties at the hospitals.



“However, this benefit cannot be insisted for PCMS doctors who may get admissions at private colleges and will then get salary from the government while working in the private hospitals,” state informed court.

While the petitioners’ counsel said that the petitioners have stated that in case government decides to give them the same incentive for admission, they will not seek any salary or remuneration for the period during which they are undergoing their course and will be willing to sign any bond.

