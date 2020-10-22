Sections
Leh hill council polls record 65.12% turnout, results on Oct 26

Elections to the sixth Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, on Thursday recorded a poll percentage of 65.12%, marginally low by 0.5% compared to the last...

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 22:00 IST

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Hindustan Times Jammu

Elections to the sixth Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, on Thursday recorded a poll percentage of 65.12%, marginally low by 0.5% compared to the last edition in 2015.

Additional district commissioner Sonam Chosjor, also the returning officer, said, “Out of 89,789 voters, 58,471 voters exercised the right to franchise, recording a poll percentage of 65.12. In the last elections in 2015, 65.17 percent voting was recorded.”

He informed that Sku Markha recorded a poll percentage of 83.59 percent where 601 voters out of a total of 719 turned up at the polling booths.

Similarly, Turtuk constituency logged an impressive 77.91 percent polling as 2,677 out of 3,436 cast their votes. Lingshet constituency recorded 76.45 percent with a voter turnout of 1,565 out of total 2,047.



Chosjor said that there were no untoward incidents during the day-long polling at 294 booths and voting was held peacefully in all the 26 constituencies across the district.

“We had made all the arrangements in advance. Polling parties along with polling material and security personnel had reached the 294 booths set up beforehand,” Chosjor said.

Out of the 294 polling booths, 15 were identified as hypersensitive and 45 as sensitive.

Total 94 candidates were in the fray for the 26 seats, the results for which will be declared on October 26.

The ADC also informed that as a special arrangement for elderly voters above the age of 65 and for the differently-abled, the administration had reached out to them on October 13 and 14 for advance casting of votes. “Our teams took personal ballots from them at their homes,” he said adding that around 1,000 elderly voters including 104-year-old Abe Tsering of Kunjus had availed the facility.

