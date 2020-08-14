Sections
Leopard found dead in Katraj tunnel

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 17:37 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar,

Pune An adult leopard was found dead at the Katraj tunnel used by vehicles on Thursday. Some commuters found the animal trapped in the pathway and alerted the police. Bharati Vidyapeeth police and forest department officials confirmed that the animal is dead and suspect that it may have been mowed by a speeding vehicle.

The forest department officials said that the leopard sustained a serious forehead injury. The animal was found dead at 2 am when a team of Bharati Vidyapeeth officials reached the spot and informed the forest department. A case has been lodged with the police station in connection with the incident, Bharati Vidyapeeth police said.

A probe has been ordered into the case, states the preliminary information made available by the forest department.

