LeT’s terror funding module busted in Jammu, 5 arrested

Security forces have arrested five overground workers of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba terror financing network and foiled their bid to revive the outfit in the Jammu region, said inspector general of police (Jammu region) Mukesh Singh on Saturday.

The arrests come barely a week before Independence Day.

The network was busted on the information provided by the Army, which gave intelligence inputs about efforts to revive it in Jammu city.

The arrested overground workers have been identified as Moulvi Tauqeer Ahmad Batt of Sazan in Doda, Asif Batt of Sazan, Doda (a surrendered terrorist and former special police officer in J&K Police), Khalid Latief Batt of Kotal in Doda, a contractor, Ghazi Iqbal and Tariq Hussain Mir.

On July 19, a team of SOG Jammu had apprehended one Mubashir Farooq Batt of Sazan, Doda (a student of BSc nursing at Kharar) with a consignment of ₹1.5 lakh of Hawala Indian Currency concealed in a box.

A case under Sections 17/18/20/21/38 and 40 of UAPA Act 1967 was registered at Peermitha police station.

“During the investigation of the case, SOG Jammu apprehended five more suspects involved in the module. They have confessed to their involvement in the case,” said Singh.

The IGP said that all the six accused were in contact with Pakistani handler identified as Mohammad Amin Batt aka Haroon of Kathawa, Thathri in Doda.

“He remained a district commander of the LeT in Doda and exfiltrated to Pakistan in 2007,” said the officer.

“All of them were tasked to identify naive and gullible youth for recruitment in terror ranks, providing logistics and strengthening LeT cadre in the region, sharing information about the presence of security forces and their important locations to Pak handlers, transportation of arms and ammunition from one location to another and distributing money among the families of active terrorists,” he added.

During questioning of all the six overground workers, it has come to the fore that they received money amounting to ₹12,19,704 through different means on different occasions as part of this module.

They were also instrumental in recruiting Abid Ahmed Bhat of Sazan, Doda, who was killed in an encounter and Jamal Din of Doda, who surrendered before the security forces.

During the interrogation of a suspect identified as Mohammad Irfan Khan of Bijarni in Doda, it came to the fore that he along with two of his associates Ghazi Iqbal and Amir Batt had hoisted Pakistani flag at Lal Draman in Doda.

“The involvement of four accused from Kashmir has also surfaced. Moreover, it has come to light that the module has its links in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab as well,” Singh said.

Further investigation into the case is underway to unearth terror financing channels and overground worker’s network used for providing financial support and motivating youth to join terror outfits in J&K, he added.