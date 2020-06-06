YOUR SPACE

Migrant workers deserve better

Migrant workers face many challenges and discrimination. They are treated as outsiders despite their critical role in nation-building, including construction of highways, metros and skyscrapers. These activities will come to a halt in the absence of migrant workers. It is time to implement the one-nation, one-ration card policy to help labourers get basic necessities. Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee should be enforced to give due respect to migrant labourers.

Anoop Panjwani

Wake-up call for industries

Even as countries across the globe are working on developing a vaccine to fight coronavirus, we come across immunity building medicines from Kerala and Tamil Nadu, which have been reported to reduce the number of cases within the states. Kerala recently stood firm and showed a striking example of its handling of an unprecedented Covid-19 issue, but migrant crisis is a created one. At a time when Covid-19 can be possibly cured as in Kerala and China, the Maharashtra government ought to have taken care of migrants. Though work in the commercial capital has slowly restarted, the state government is facing shortage of migrants to work in construction and other sectors. With great difficulty migrants were packed off and now we see their shortage. Migrants are guest workers and they ought to have been protected. The present migrant labour crisis is a wake-up call for all stakeholders. Annapurani Shanthi

Top priority should be medical health

The Pune Municipal Corporation has initiated its long-pending process to recruit 97 doctors and residential medical officers to contain the spread of Covid-19 (High no. of cases push PMC to fill 97 med posts, June 2). The government-run Sassoon General Hospital’s administration has decided to recruit doctors. Almost 75 days have passed after the outbreak of coronavirus and no serious action is taken regarding recruitment of doctors and medical staff in hospitals. It exposes the lethargy on the part of government and authorities. The establishment of medical colleges is the need of hour. Top priority should be given to increase the availability of quality health professionals. Civic hospitals should run on public-private partnership.

Anoop Panjwani

Online education has flaws

The decision of educational authorities of several state governments to introduce online education is not a viable proposition. Continued use of smartphones for formal education could be quite harmful to eyesight. There was also a report about a girl who woke up at 4 am in order to go through her lessons for two hours on a smartphone, as her father had to take the phone with him to work! Unless a student can use a computer, which can be placed at a convenient distance from a student, online education is not a workable proposition.

CK Subramaniam

Indian cricketers are not angels

A police complaint has reportedly been filed against former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh for a casteist remark that he made during a live chat recently on social media. Yuvraj stirred up the hornet’s nest after he made the remark towards Yuzvendra Chahal while having a conversation with Rohit Sharma on Instagram. Yuvraj has been facing backlash on social media. Indian cricketers are not angels as they involve in controversies time and again. Both Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul made sexiest comment in a TV programme Koffee with Karan and were banned for a period. Harbhajan Singh is “Singh is King” in controversies. His Monkeygate and Slapgate are talks of the town even now.

Muringatherry Ramaswamy J