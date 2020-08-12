Licence of 16 arhtiyas in Ludhiana suspended for subletting vending spaces

Acting tough against 16 arhtiyas found subletting their vending spaces at the main vegetable market near Jalandhar bypass in Ludhiana, the chairman of the market committee, Darshan Lal Baweja, recommended that their licence be suspended for 14 days.

The chairman and officials of the market committee conducted an inspection at the market on Wednesday, following which the action was taken.

Baweja said that due to this illegal practice, a large numbers of visitors were gathering at one spot, in violation of social distancing norms. “There is always a fear of infection due to which the licence suspension was recommended,” he said.

Baweja further added, “I have also written to the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) to take action against those arhtiyas who have allowed retail vendors to install vends at the sites allotted to the arhtiyas. Warning has been issued to the arhtiyas and if they don’t stop this illegal practice, their licences will be terminated permanently.”