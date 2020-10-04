Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Lifting of Sunday lockdown brings back life to Ludhiana markets

Lifting of Sunday lockdown brings back life to Ludhiana markets

However, the customers remained absent from upmarket shopping stores located at Mall Road and Ghumar Mandi

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 23:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Large crowds witnessed in city’s markets on Sunday after the withdrawal of the complete lockdown. (HT Photo)

The city markets could be seen buzzing with crowds on Sunday after the government withdrew the complete lockdown, giving a much-needed boost to the businesses.

Manpreet Singh Bunty, president of the Akalgarh Market Shopkeepers Association, said, “It is a huge boost to the city’s economy. Earlier, the trade was being done through middlemen as the buyer could not visit the markets. But today, customers visited the market to purchase products which is a positive sign for us,” said Bunty.

On the other hand, Mamta, a sales manager at a clothing store in Chaura Bazar, said that a huge rush was witnessed in the market from morning till evening.

“Despite farmer protests and disrupted train services, each shop managed to have made some sales. It is a positive beginning. As the weather is changing, we are expecting more business next week.” said Mamta.

However, the customers remain absent from upmarket shopping destinations located at Mall Road and Ghumar Mandi.

“Due to prolonged lockdown and government restrictions, a majority of our customers have shifted on the online platform. However, some have begun visiting and, we are expecting to bounce back during the festive season,” said Sunil Mehra, a cloth merchant at Ghumar Mandi.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP district leader shot dead in Bengal, Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar summons home secretary
Oct 05, 2020 02:24 IST
‘Donald Trump can be discharged as early as Monday,’ says his medical team
Oct 04, 2020 21:53 IST
KXIP vs CSK Highlights: Watson, du Plessis hand 10-wicket win to CSK
Oct 04, 2020 23:39 IST
Those who supported Kangana Ranaut are now silent, says Sanjay Raut
Oct 04, 2020 23:13 IST

latest news

Ex-MP says Covid stamp at airport caused skin burns
Oct 05, 2020 03:58 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Oct 05, 2020 03:13 IST
LJP will go solo as 50-50 deal likely for BJP, JD(U)
Oct 05, 2020 03:00 IST
Third India-US 2+2 talks likely on October 26-27, pact on geo
Oct 05, 2020 02:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.