Lifting of Sunday lockdown brings back life to Ludhiana markets

Large crowds witnessed in city’s markets on Sunday after the withdrawal of the complete lockdown. (HT Photo)

The city markets could be seen buzzing with crowds on Sunday after the government withdrew the complete lockdown, giving a much-needed boost to the businesses.

Manpreet Singh Bunty, president of the Akalgarh Market Shopkeepers Association, said, “It is a huge boost to the city’s economy. Earlier, the trade was being done through middlemen as the buyer could not visit the markets. But today, customers visited the market to purchase products which is a positive sign for us,” said Bunty.

On the other hand, Mamta, a sales manager at a clothing store in Chaura Bazar, said that a huge rush was witnessed in the market from morning till evening.

“Despite farmer protests and disrupted train services, each shop managed to have made some sales. It is a positive beginning. As the weather is changing, we are expecting more business next week.” said Mamta.

However, the customers remain absent from upmarket shopping destinations located at Mall Road and Ghumar Mandi.

“Due to prolonged lockdown and government restrictions, a majority of our customers have shifted on the online platform. However, some have begun visiting and, we are expecting to bounce back during the festive season,” said Sunil Mehra, a cloth merchant at Ghumar Mandi.