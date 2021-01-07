Light rain comes as relief to wheat cultivators in Ambala

Even as a large number of farmers from the region continue to protest at the Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) and Shambhu (Haryana-Punjab) borders, light showers in Ambala has come as a relief to wheat cultivators here.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) website, Ambala recorded 8.5 mm of rain in the last 24 hours till 8.30am on Wednesday.

The weatherman said the minimum temperature is expected to drop to as low as 6°C on January 12 with fog, as compared to 12°C on Wednesday.

Officials said that wheat is cultivated on nearly 80,000 hectares of land in all six blocks of the district.

Agri experts said the crop was sowed in the first two weeks of November, followed by the first round of irrigation. Now, it is time for the second round.

Gurvinder, a farmer from Mohra village, who just returned from the protest site near Delhi, said that he has grown the crop on nearly five acres of land. “My crop has already grown considerably, so the rain won’t have any impact. But, the extremely cold conditions expected around Lohri will be highly beneficial,” he said.

Guru Prem, soil and water management scientist at Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Ambala’s Saha, said the showers will act as the second irrigation mechanism for crops that are currently at the tillering stage.

“Nowadays, the farmers start irrigating the field after getting useful information from social media or M-Kisan/DD Kisan. So, most of them were yet to initiate the process. Now, they can straightway start using fertilisers,” he said.