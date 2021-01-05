Light rain forecast for Pune till Jan 8

PUNE Isolated places in the city, early on Tuesday morning, reported traces of rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast that very light rains are likely till January 8 in Pune.

On Tuesday, Pune city recorded a minimum temperature of 19.7 degrees Celsius, 9.2 degrees Celsius warmer more than normal.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday is forecast to drop to 10.5 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday in the city was 27.8 degrees Celsius.

“The Western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation is approaching Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh via central Pakistan and the neighbourhood. There is induced cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan and Gujarat neighbourhoods. There is a trough line from north Punjab to the north-east Arabian sea via Southwest Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch, and north-west Maharashtra. As a result, there will be cloudy weather and no chilly feel of winter will be witnessed in the next few days,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting at IMD Pune.