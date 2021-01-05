Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Light rain forecast for Pune till Jan 8

Light rain forecast for Pune till Jan 8

PUNE Isolated places in the city, early on Tuesday morning, reported traces of rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast that very light rains are...

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 20:51 IST

By Namrata Devikar,

PUNE Isolated places in the city, early on Tuesday morning, reported traces of rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast that very light rains are likely till January 8 in Pune.

On Tuesday, Pune city recorded a minimum temperature of 19.7 degrees Celsius, 9.2 degrees Celsius warmer more than normal.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday is forecast to drop to 10.5 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday in the city was 27.8 degrees Celsius.

“The Western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation is approaching Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh via central Pakistan and the neighbourhood. There is induced cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan and Gujarat neighbourhoods. There is a trough line from north Punjab to the north-east Arabian sea via Southwest Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch, and north-west Maharashtra. As a result, there will be cloudy weather and no chilly feel of winter will be witnessed in the next few days,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting at IMD Pune.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

After schools reopen in Karnataka, more than 25 teachers test positive for Covid-19
by Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Why Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin got nod, explains ministry
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Andhra ex-intelligence chief accuses Jagan govt of witch hunt, fears arrest
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Ready to roll out vaccine within 10 days of emergency use approval: Bhushan
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal

latest news

YouTube suspends Murdoch-backed radio station in UK
by Bloomberg | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Karnataka to vaccinate 6.3 lakh healthcare workers in first phase
by Venkatesha Babu
Nearly 25,000 birds die of 2 strains of bird flu, states on alert
by Sachin Saini, Shruti Tomar, Naresh Thakur, Ramesh Babu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
17-year-old from Zimbabwe teaches girls Taekwondo to join hands against child marriage
by Associated Press | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.