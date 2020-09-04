Sections
Home / Cities / Light to moderate rainfall predicted for Delhi today

Light to moderate rainfall predicted for Delhi today

The India Meteorological Department has forecast that rainfall will occur on Saturday as well, albeit intermittently and with less intensity

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 08:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi had received moderate rainfall on August 28, and since then gusty winds have been blowing across the city. (PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain in some parts of the national capital through Friday. Rainfall will occur on Saturday as well, albeit intermittently and with less intensity, the IMD forecast said.

“The winds were mainly because of a cyclonic circulation in north-western Madhya Pradesh (MP) and north-eastern Rajasthan. This led to the windy weather on Thursday. Moderate rainfall is expected in parts of the city, as the monsoon trough has reached close to the Delhi-national capital region (NCR),” said a senior IMD scientist.

On Thursday, too, some parts of the city received rainfall.

Delhi had received moderate rainfall on August 28, and since then gusty winds have been blowing across the city. The winds have kept the city’s air quality index (AQI) in check.



“We are expected to receive rainfall on Saturday as well,” the scientist said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

A skewed recovery, and systemic headwinds
Sep 04, 2020 08:18 IST
Govt plans round-the-clock surveillance to avoid crowding at Metro stations
Sep 04, 2020 08:29 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Narcotics Control Bureau reaches Rhea Chakraborty’s residence
Sep 04, 2020 08:40 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Sep 04, 2020 07:43 IST

latest news

Haryana: Two Murthal dhabas sealed after 75 workers test Covid-19 positive
Sep 04, 2020 08:36 IST
Sero survey begins in 11 UP districts today
Sep 04, 2020 08:31 IST
Kangana Ranaut reacts as Renuka Shahane slams her comment on Mumbai
Sep 04, 2020 08:26 IST
Barber’s search for perfection while cutting hair makes for hilarious video
Sep 04, 2020 08:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.