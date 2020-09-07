Sections
Lightning kills 2 farmers in separate incidents in Palghar, 6 injured

Two farmers were killed, six others were injured after being struck by lightning in two areas of Palghar district on Sunday afternoon.One of the victims, Sagar Diwa, 17, was a...

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 00:11 IST

By Ram Parmar,

Two farmers were killed, six others were injured after being struck by lightning in two areas of Palghar district on Sunday afternoon.

One of the victims, Sagar Diwa, 17, was a resident of Ambiste village in Wada, and another, Nitesh Tumbda, 22, was a resident of Tava in Dahanu. Six tribals who suffered burns are admitted to government hospitals.

In the first case, lightning struck around 3.30pm. Tumbda was hit by it and died on the spot. Anil Bhinda, 19, who was with him, received burns and is undergoing treatment at Vedanta Hospital, said Rahul Sarang, tehsildar of Dahanu.

In the second case, Diwa succumbed on the spot after lightning struck, while five others – Sandip Diwa, 25; Ananta Wagh, 24; Ravindra Pawar, 18; Nitesh Diwa, 19; and Sunny Pawar, 18 – sustained burns. They are being treated at Khanivli Public Health Centre, said Uddhav Kadam, tehsildar of Wada.



The state revenue department has announced ₹4 lakh compensation to the victims’ families. “We will also take care of medical treatment of those injured,” said a government official.

