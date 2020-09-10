Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Lightning kills two security guards in Palghar

Lightning kills two security guards in Palghar

Two security guards, who were on their way home in Bendgaon, Dahanu in Palghar district, died after a lightning struck them near Kurje dam in Talasari around 4pm on Wednesday. The...

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 01:33 IST

By Ram Parmar,

Two security guards, who were on their way home in Bendgaon, Dahanu in Palghar district, died after a lightning struck them near Kurje dam in Talasari around 4pm on Wednesday.

The deceased, Sachin Kuvara, 27, and Anil Gowri, 18, were on the bike when the lightning struck. Both worked as security guards o the state government-run Security Guards Board for Mumbai and Thane districts and were on duty in a private firm, said Rahul Sarang, Dahanu tehsildar.

Earlier on September 6, Sagar Diwa, 17, of Ambiste village in Wada; and Nitesh Tumbda, 22, of Tava in Dahanu died in two separate incident s of lightning. Both the deceased were farmers by profession. Six others had also suffered burn injuries and were admitted to government hospitals.

The state government’s revenue department will issue ₹4 lakh compensation each to family members of all four victims. The department has been told to speed up the process of issuing compensation.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

To enhance combat potential, IAF to formally induct Rafale jets in Ambala today
Sep 10, 2020 00:35 IST
Strategic Paris-Delhi-Canberra axis gets off to a flying start amid China tension
Sep 09, 2020 22:39 IST
Rhea Chakraborty retracts confession in drugs case, says she was forced by NCB
Sep 09, 2020 21:15 IST
Missing Pak official who ‘helped’ in report on top general returns
Sep 09, 2020 20:27 IST

latest news

Rohtak’s PGIMS begins second phase of clinical trials for indigenous Covid vaccine, Covaxin
Sep 10, 2020 02:14 IST
Delay in assent to Bills: Haryana Guv unsure about validation Bill to legitimise de-licensing
Sep 10, 2020 02:12 IST
Two friends ‘consume poison’, one dies in Rohtak
Sep 10, 2020 02:03 IST
Haryana records 2K+ plus cases again, 28 succumb to the virus
Sep 10, 2020 01:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.