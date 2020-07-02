Sections
Home / Cities / Lightning strikes woman in Jawhar

Lightning strikes woman in Jawhar

A 35-year-old tribal woman, Sunita Sapta, was struck by lightning in Narnuli-Bhusarpada in Jawhar taluka late on Tuesday. Locals took her to a hospital where she is undergoing...

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 00:47 IST

By Ram Parmar,

A 35-year-old tribal woman, Sunita Sapta, was struck by lightning in Narnuli-Bhusarpada in Jawhar taluka late on Tuesday. Locals took her to a hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

The lightning struck her hut, partly destroying it while her cow died. Sapta’s right leg was hurt in the incident, hence locals carried her in a make-shift stretcher to the main road till they could find a vehicle to take her to Cottage Hospital.

Sapta was alone in her when the incident took place while her husband Chandrakant was at the fields.

The tehsildar of Jawhar said a panchanama will be done to examine the extent of damage to the hut as well as the cow’s death. He added that the revenue department will pay a compensation for the damage as it was caused by natural calamity.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

I’m all for masks: Donald Trump says he would wear it in close quarters
Jul 02, 2020 01:16 IST
Prisoners out on temporary bail cannot report to police station via video calling: HC
Jul 02, 2020 00:56 IST
Woman kills 4-year-old over family feud, arrested
Jul 02, 2020 00:55 IST
Products made by state self-help groups now available on Amazon
Jul 02, 2020 00:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.