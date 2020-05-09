Lineman critically injured while fixing transformer in Dadri

A 40-year-old lineman was critically injured while fixing a transformer in Dadri on Thursday evening. The incident took place in Shiv Vatika area in Dadri, where the victim, Dushyant, was fixing the transformer and the power supply suddenly came back. The victim was critically injured and got stuck to the transformer for sometime before being rescued. He has been admitted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi with 50% burn injuries.

Krishna Kumar Saraswat, executive engineer, Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), said the incident took place on Thursday night. “The lineman is a contractual worker with the Chitehra power sub-station. He was fixing a transformer in Shiv Vatika area, where the incident took place. The power came back suddenly and he could not get down from the transformer. He received severe burn injuries in the incident,” he said.

According to the police, the lineman went to the area to check the transformer, after getting complaints from people about frequent tripping and fluctuations in the neighbourhood homes which were connected to the transformer. “Local people spotted him and informed police and the power department. The power supply was discontinued and the victim was brought down. He was then rushed to Safdarjung Hospital for medical treatment,” said Dinesh Singh, station house officer(SHO), Dadri police station. He said that the power department has filed a complaint in this matter. “The complaint is informatory in nature. The victim’s family has not filed any complaint in this matter,” he said.

Saraswat said that the victim is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) but he is responding to medical treatment. “He is out of danger. The power department has launched a probe into the matter. The investigation will reveal if there was back-feeding or the transformer had some technical glitches,” he said. The Dadri police have cordoned off the area and advised people not to venture out for safety.