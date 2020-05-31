Lineman electrocuted; four booked for negligence

Gurugram: Four days after he joined work, a 34-year-old man, who worked as a lineman for a private company, was allegedly electrocuted while repairing a technical fault at a power cable in Kanhai village on Friday. The police said they have booked four people from the private company where he worked for negligence on the complaint of the victim’s brother.

According to the police, the incident was reported on Friday around 4.30pm when the victim, Yashvir, had gone to repair the power cable. The police said while repairing the line, he suffered a voltage shock when he was perched on the top of a tower at a height of about 12 metres and collapsed. Some colleagues and passersby rushed him to a private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, said the police.

The police said the discom had given the contract for repairing the power line to the private company where the victim worked.

His brother, Santram, alleged that his brother was not provided adequate safety gear, which led to his death. “On March 23, he had returned to our native house in Panipat. During the entire lockdown period, he was staying at home in the absence of work. He had joined work four days ago. Had his employers provided him with safety gear, he would have survived,” said Santram.

Santram also alleged that his brother was threatened to resume work during the lockdown or face termination. “He was called to work after completing his shift and threatened with non-payment of salary if he refused to work,” he said.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that police had initiated a probe and no persons have been arrested so far.

A case was registered against the four accused persons under sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) at Sector 40 police station on Sunday, said the police.