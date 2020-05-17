Sections
Lineman suffers burns, PSPCL junior engineer booked

Victim was injured when the JE asked him to remove a sack from a transformer when power supply was on

Updated: May 17, 2020 22:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A lineman suffered an electric shock while removing a sack fastened on a transformer near Veer Palace Chowk here on Saturday.

After the kin of the lineman staged a protest at the office of commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal, the Focal Point police lodged a first information report (FIR) against a junior engineer (JE) of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

The victim, Pankaj Thakur, 33, of Sanjay Gandhi Colony, said he works as a lineman with the Tele Performance Company, which provides services to the PSPCL.

Thakur added, “When I, along with linemen Daljit Singh and Des Raj, was repairing power supply cables from Jeevan Nagar to Veer Palace Chowk, JE Hukam Singh asked me to remove a sack fastened on a transformer. The JE told me that the power supply of the area has been snapped.”



“However, the power supply was on and when I tried to remove the sack, I suffered an electric shock and burns on my arms,” said the lineman, who is admitted to a private hospital.

He alleged he suffered burns due to the negligence of the JE.

ASI Bhupinder Singh, investigating the case, said an FIR under sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC has been registered against the JE.

