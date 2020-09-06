Sections
LIP announces gharao of Moti Mahal

LIP president Simarjeet Singh Bains urged residents to reach Patiala in large numbers to raise their voices against the alleged corrupt practices of the government

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 23:13 IST

By HT Correspondent,

: Seeking the dismissal of cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot over the alleged multi-crore SC scholarship scam and CBI inquiry into the matter, Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) has announced a gherao of chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s Moti Mahal in Patiala on Monday.

While the state government has imposed restrictions on large gatherings, LIP president Simarjeet Singh Bains urged residents to reach Patiala in large numbers to raise their voices against the alleged corrupt practices of the government.

Addressing a press conference at his Dugri road office on Sunday, Bains said, “We are forced to gheroa Moti Mahal in large numbers as the CM has failed to act against the minister. I had also written to interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi and the Union government, but no action has been taken till now. Dharamsot has been named in the inquiry conducted by additional chief secretary of his own department and no further proof is required to take action against the minister. Funds worth Rs 64 crore, meant for the welfare of SC students, have been embezzled.”

“SC students and LIP members from different districts will participate in the protest on Monday. If the government still fails to act against the minister, we will move to the roads,” he added.



Speaking on restrictions on gathering, Bains said that they have been forced to protest as the CM has failed to act against the minister. We will continue to raise our voice against the corrupt practices of the government, he added.

