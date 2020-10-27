LIP councillor accuses Ludhiana MC of sanctioning fuel for vehicle lying unused for 3 months

Four days after two municipal corporation (MC) employees were caught stealing fuel allotted for a vehicle deployed for anti-mosquito fogging, Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) councillor Kuldeep Singh accused the civic body of sanctioning fuel for the vehicle that is lying unused for three months.

Singh said that over 110 litres of fuel was being allotted for a fogging machine mounted on a Tata Ace vehicle on a daily basis (except weekends) for the last three months, even when the vehicle is lying unused.

Singh alleged that he had checked the logbook following which he came to know about the ‘embezzlement’. “The MC staffers are looting the civic body even after mayor Balkar Sandhu has taken action against some for stealing fuel,” he said.

“There is no entry in the logbook regarding the movement of the vehicle but over 110 litres of fuel is being sanctioned against it every day. I had personally checked the record and will submit a complaint with the mayor on Wednesday,” said Singh.

Mayor Sandhu said, “No one will be spared as several warnings have been issued in the past. I will mark an inquiry into the claims made by councillor Kuldeep Singh and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.”

MC demands FIR against petrol pump staff

In the case wherein the mayor had caught two MC employees for stealing 43 litres fuel, the civic body has recommended an FIR against the petrol pump owner or staff involved in the matter

On October 23, the MC had terminated the services of contractual driver Amandeep Singh whereas sanitary inspector Satinder Bawa was suspended after they were caught stealing fuel sanctioned for taking up fogging. A show-cause notice was issued to medical officer Dr Vipal Malhotra who is in charge of conducting fogging in the city.

MC commissioner Sabharwal said that a complaint has been submitted with the Atam Park police for lodging an FIR against the petrol pump staffer who was found to be involved in this theft.