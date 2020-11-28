Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / LIP president urges farmers not to lift protest until demands are met

LIP president urges farmers not to lift protest until demands are met

The LIP leaders said that the Centre is trying to pacify farmers by shifting them to Nirankari ground.

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 22:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

With the Union government allowing farmers to peacefully protest at Sant Nirankari Samagam ground, Burari, president of Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) and MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains on Saturday, urged farmers not to move out of Delhi until their demands are met.

The LIP leaders said that the Centre is trying to pacify farmers by shifting them to Nirankari ground. Earlier, Member of Parliament (MP) Ravneet Bittu also urged farmers not to move away from Delhi roads.

Bains said, “As the farmers have now reached the Haryana-Delhi border, the Union government is now trying to pacify them by asking them to stage a peaceful protest at Nirankari ground. I urge farmers not to lift their protest until their demands are met.”

Bains added that they will move court against chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government as it had dug up the roads to block the way of farmers marching towards Delhi.

“Also, the LIP workers will go from village to village in the state to urge farmers to block every route to Delhi so that the Union government is forced to fulfill the demands of farmers,” said Bains.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hyderabad under new Nizam, time to end it, says Yogi Adityanath
Nov 28, 2020 22:48 IST
SII to apply for emergency authorisation of Covid-19 vaccine in 2 weeks
Nov 28, 2020 20:43 IST
‘His state ranks 28 on development’: KCR jabs CM Yogi Adityanath
Nov 28, 2020 21:48 IST
Centre might buy 300-400 mn Covishield vaccine doses by 2021: Poonawalla
Nov 28, 2020 20:48 IST

latest news

Guest Column: Waiting for the dawn of a Covid free era
Nov 28, 2020 23:16 IST
A day after breathing easy, air quality in Noida drops sharply
Nov 28, 2020 23:16 IST
Chitkara University develops nueral amplifier silicon chip
Nov 28, 2020 23:15 IST
Guest Column: India’s Beth Harmon would need to be a brave one
Nov 28, 2020 23:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.