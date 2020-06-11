Sections
Home / Cities / LIP stages protest outside MLA Vaid’s house over cancellation of blue cards

LIP stages protest outside MLA Vaid’s house over cancellation of blue cards

Protesters alleged Congress is targeting supporters of other parties by cancelling their blue cards, while Congress supporters, who are not even eligible for cards, are availing free ration being distributed by government

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 22:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Lok Insaaf Party staging a protest outside the house of Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid in Sarabha Nagar on Thursday (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Accusing the Congress government of cancelling blue cards of poor residents, members of the Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) staged a protest outside the house of Congress MLA (Gill constituency) Kuldeep Singh Vaid in Sarabha Nagar here on Thursday. The protesters blocked the main road outside the MLA’s residence for over three hours.

Protesters alleged the Congress is targeting supporters of other parties by cancelling their blue cards, while the Congress supporters, who are not even eligible for cards, are availing free ration being distributed by government.

LIP in-charge for Gill constituency Gagandeep Singh (Sunny) Kainth said, “We also went to the office of the district food supply commissioner before holding a protest outside the house of the MLA. But, the authorities failed to give a satisfactory reply due to which we were forced to hold a protest. But, even the MLA did not turn up at the protest site for giving an assurance to residents”

The party’s in-charge of Fatehgarh Sahib, Manwinder Singh Giaspura said, “The Congress is playing politics even at this time of crisis when residents are starving due to the shortage of food. Rather than helping residents, the Congress government is cancelling blue cards of eligible residents. The LIP will continue holding protests till the time cancelled blue cards are restored.”



Despite attempts made to reach MLA Vaid, he was not available for comments.

