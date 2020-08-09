Sections
LIP team ‘attacked’: Party threatens to gherao CP’s office

LIP leader and MLA Balwinder Singh Bains demanded adding Section 295- A and 153- A of the IPC to the FIR for hurling racial slurs at the party workers

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 22:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A day after Lok Insaaf Party leader Gagandeep Singh was allegedly attacked by Congress workers near the residence of Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, LIP leader and MLA Balwinder Singh Bains demanded adding Section 295- A and 153- A of the IPC to the FIR for hurling racial slurs at the party workers.

He also demanded the inclusion of MP Ravneet Singh Bittu’s name in the FIR. Bains said if the cops fail to act, the LIP will gherao the office of Commissioner of Police on Tuesday.

The LIP workers led by Gagandeep Singh alias Sunny Kainth were staging a symbolic protest against the shortage of ventilators at the civil hospital. The LIP leader had collected money at Bharat Nagar Chowk and went to the MP’s residence to hand over the collected amount when the clashes occurred.

Gagandeep Singh accused the Congress workers of tossing his turban as well as those of his aides.



While showing the audio and video recording of the incident, Balwinder Singh Bains said that Kainth had followed the government protocol and visited the MP’s house after taking due permission.

“It is sad that instead of addressing the issue, the goons of MP attacked Kainth and tossed the latter’s turban. Sadly, the police acted as a mute spectator to the incident and later booked Kainth in a cross FIR. It is a gross misuse of police power,” said Bains.

The purpose of the attack was just to toss the turban of Sunny Kainth, “It is a sin. We will not stop the agitation until we get justice,” said Bains.

The absence of LIP supremo Simarjeet Singh Bains was conspicuous during the occasion who is stated to be unwell for the past couple of days.

