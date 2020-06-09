Liquor cheaper in Delhi from Wednesday as corona cess removed

New Delhi:

Liquor in Delhi will be cheaper from Wednesday as the excise department on Tuesday issued an order, withdrawing the 70% ‘special corona fee’ levied on the MRP of liquor. The order was issued after the Delhi cabinet led by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday approved the roll-back of the cess.

The “special corona fee” on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor bottles was imposed last month as the government, hit badly due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, looked to earn additional revenue.

The government recently increased the value added tax (VAT) on all categories of liquor from 20% to 25% .